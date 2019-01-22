  • Police searching for woman who used fake credit card at Target

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who used a fake credit card with someone else's information.

    The woman used the card on Dec. 24 to make a purchase at the Target in North Huntingdon, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.

