Police searching for woman who used fake credit card at Target

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who used a fake credit card with someone else's information.
The woman used the card on Dec. 24 to make a purchase at the Target in North Huntingdon, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}