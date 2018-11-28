  • Police seek help in locating missing South Oakland man

    Pittsburgh officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing South Oakland man.

    Henry Samuels, 73, is 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. He might be wearing a black winter jacket and black shoes. He walks with a limp.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7142.

