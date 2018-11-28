Police investigating series of car break-ins outside local day care centers

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Police are investigating a series of thefts from cars outside day care centers across the area.
McCandless police told Channel 11 two thefts were reported at Tender Care between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 and another at Kiddie Tech an hour earlier the same day.
Investigators said windows were smashed and purses, wallets and money were taken.
THEFTS OUTSIDE DAYCARE 3 car windows smashed in McCandless last week & credit cards, phones, wallets stolen. Kiddie Tech & Tender Care @WPXI pic.twitter.com/s6fBO3NM63— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) November 28, 2018
In each case, the parents were in the locations in less than 10 minutes.
Channel 11 has also learned there were similar incidents reported in Ross Township, Jefferson Hills and Pleasant Hills.
WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to get an update from investigators for Channel 11 News at Noon.
