    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are piecing together a double shooting in the Elliott section of Pittsburgh.

    Channel 11 has learned an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old were shot in the 1000 block of Charters Avenue just before 10 p.m.

    Investigators said the 18-year-old victim walked into a nearby restaurant for help. He was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

    A short time later, detectives said a juvenile with a gunshot wound showed up at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.  

    There is no word on his condition. 

