PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are piecing together a double shooting in the Elliott section of Pittsburgh.
Channel 11 has learned an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old were shot in the 1000 block of Charters Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Investigators said the 18-year-old victim walked into a nearby restaurant for help. He was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
A short time later, detectives said a juvenile with a gunshot wound showed up at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
There is no word on his condition.
WPXI’s Mike Holden is working to find out more from police for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- Man accused of fatally beating infant while changing her diaper
- VIDEO: 1 month after Tree of Life shooting, we mourn the lives lost
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}