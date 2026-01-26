Local

LIVE UPDATES: Historic winter storm leaves behind snowy mess in Western Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm moved through on Sunday, dumping a record-setting snowfall across the Pittsburgh region.

More than 24 hours after the snow started, nearly 600 schools and businesses are closed as crews continue to work to clear the roadways.

We’ll have the latest updates below as the cleanup continues:

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.:

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is monitoring the roadways in Irwin, Westmoreland County.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.:

PennDOT has lifted the restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on major roadways.

However, the speed limit remains reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:

Allegheny County

  • Interstates 79, 279 (Parkway North), 376 (Parkways East and West), and 579
  • Route 28
  • Route 65

Beaver County

  • Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)
  • Route 65

Lawrence County

  • Interstate 79
  • Interstate 376

UPDATE 4 a.m.:

