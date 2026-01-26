LIVE UPDATES: Historic winter storm leaves behind snowy mess in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm moved through on Sunday, dumping a record-setting snowfall across the Pittsburgh region.

More than 24 hours after the snow started, nearly 600 schools and businesses are closed as crews continue to work to clear the roadways.

We’ll have the latest updates below as the cleanup continues:

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.:

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is monitoring the roadways in Irwin, Westmoreland County.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.:

PennDOT has lifted the restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on major roadways.

However, the speed limit remains reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:

Allegheny County

Interstates 79, 279 (Parkway North), 376 (Parkways East and West), and 579

Route 28

Route 65

Beaver County

Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)

Route 65

Lawrence County

Interstate 79

Interstate 376

UPDATE 4 a.m.:

Good morning!



How about that snowstorm yesterday!! Now starts the dig out.



How about that snowstorm yesterday!! Now starts the dig out.

