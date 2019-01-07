PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Tamiya Webb, 14, was last seen getting on a Port Authority bus in the Hill District.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a blue and brown jacket with a fur hood, blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a gold and black purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
