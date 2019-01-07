  • Police seek missing teen last seen in Hill District

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

    Tamiya Webb, 14, was last seen getting on a Port Authority bus in the Hill District.

    She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a blue and brown jacket with a fur hood, blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a gold and black purse.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories