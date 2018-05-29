  • Police seeking owner of stolen jewelry box

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - A vigilant worker found a jewelry box dumped in the trash at a local Sheetz. 

    Police believe it had been stolen and someone broke into the box. 

    Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in trying to track down the rightful owner. 

    WPXI new reporter Melanie Marsalko will show you the sentimental pieces left behind on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 
     

