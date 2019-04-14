NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - Police shot an armed man during a domestic violence call in Washington County, investigators said.
Officers responded to an assault call on West McMurray Road just before 2:30 a.m. That road is still closed between Hahn and Waterford.
Investigators told Channel 11 several officers encountered a 19-year-old man with a weapon and would not drop it when they commanded him to.
Officers fired their weapons and the man was struck several times.
He was flown to the hospital where investigators said he is in surgery.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard screaming and several gunshots.
All officers involved in the initial call are on administrative leave while investigators continue looking into it.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
