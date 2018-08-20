  • Police stepping up patrols after string of car break-ins in Allegheny Co. parks

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Allegheny County police are stepping up patrols in their parks after an uptick of smash-and-grab car break-ins this summer.

    Officials told Channel 11 they have seen 23 break-ins at Allegheny County Parks since May 27. That is an increase from just a handful they normally experience. 

    This summer, North Park has seen the most with 13 break-ins following with seven in South Park and three in Settlers Cabin.

    Police arrested Andre Jennings who they say is responsible for several of the crimes.

