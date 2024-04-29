Local

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Evans City

By WPXI.com News Staff

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Evans City on Sunday.

Tyler Coon, 29, of Mars, was killed along S. Washington Street near Dollar General at around 11:15 p.m.

State police say the driver of a Jeep Patriot was making a U-turn when Coon hit the rear of the Jeep and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were not injured. No charges have been filed.

