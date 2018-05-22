  • Police: Truck driver racks up $6,000 in tolls on stolen E-ZPass device

    A truck driver racked up $6,000 in turnpike tolls, police said

    Police said he used an stolen E-ZPass from a Westmoreland County trucking company. 

    Joe Maher has owned Fleet Equipment in Hempfield Township since 1976, but has never faced a problem like this.

    "We have no idea how that E-ZPass transponder disappeared from the truck," Maher said.

    Maher said his truck was in a shop for service when he noticed huge E-ZPass bills for more than $6,000 for the transponder assigned to it. 

    State police got a search warrant for the turnpike commissioner, which took weeks, but resulted in the photos at the boots of a vehicle using the stolen transponder.

    Police said the truck belonged to Double R Trucking in Perryopolis.

    Investigators interviewed the driver who denied using the E-ZPass transponder, but said he was the only person who uses the truck.

    That driver, Scott Young, has now been charged with theft, stolen property and other charges.

    Channel 11 was unable to reach Young for comment and a man who answered at Double R Trucking said they had no comment. 

     
     

