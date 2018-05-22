0 Police union files unfair labor lawsuit against city

PITTSBURGH - The union that represents Pittsburgh police officers is celebrating a victory.

Representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police union have said for months that they have big concerns about body cameras and what footage officers are allowed to see.

The Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint and has ordered the city to respond.

"They just ignore us and tell us we have the right and you don't have the right to bargain," said Bob Swartzwelder, union president. "The Labor Relations Board, at least at this stage, agrees with us."

Swartzwelder said after the Labor Relations Board ordered the city to appear at hearings to discuss body cameras and officer-involved shootings.

The unfair labor practice lawsuit filed by the police union contends the city failed to negotiate the use of body cameras and won't allow officers to review footage of officer-involved shootings or critical incidents.

"Officers are human and they may forget things and the body-worn cameras help them refresh their memory," Swartzwelder said.

Another complaint claims the city changed the policy for investigating officer-involved shootings.

The city's violent crime unit used to conduct those investigations, but earlier this year turned it over to Allegheny County Police.

According to union representatives, on two occasions officers were not allowed representation during questioning by county police, including in the shooting of Mark Daniels this year. That case has resulted in a lawsuit against the city.

"They are caving to political pressure," Swartzwelder said. "I think this is nothing more than caving to political pressure by special interest groups that are placing officers as a target."

The hearings before the Labor Relations Board are set for June and October.

Chris Togneri, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety, sent the following statement:

The City of Pittsburgh, Public Safety Department and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police believe body cams are an effective investigative tool and that they help to promote and assure transparency. For these reasons, Police Chief Scott Schubert has made it a priority to equip every officer with body cams this year. This is about transparency, accountability, and community engagement. We are implementing modern 21st century policing in partnership with the community. The City provided the FOP with ample opportunity to discuss both the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh and the Body Worn Camera Policy. The MOU was also reviewed by legal counsel for both the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. By implementing these policies, the City has proceeded in accordance with its obligation to confer with the union about the effect of these policies on officers’ working conditions.

