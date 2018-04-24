  • Police warn of suspicious man approaching kids

    FARRELL, Pa. - A Mercer County police department is warning a community to be on the lookout for a suspicious man who is approaching children.

    The City of Farrell Police Department said a man in a silver pickup truck was spotted on Farrell Terrace.

    One witness told police that the man threw a stuffed animal toward children who were playing outside.

    The man is described as possibly being in his 70s.

    If you see him, call 911.

