Police warn of suspicious man approaching kids

FARRELL, Pa. - A Mercer County police department is warning a community to be on the lookout for a suspicious man who is approaching children.
The City of Farrell Police Department said a man in a silver pickup truck was spotted on Farrell Terrace.
One witness told police that the man threw a stuffed animal toward children who were playing outside.
The man is described as possibly being in his 70s.
If you see him, call 911.
