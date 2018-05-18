0 Popular Oakland bar Peter's Pub closing after 44 years

PITTSBURGH - A staple in the University of Pittsburgh community is closing.

Peter’s Pub, a popular bar and restaurant located in Oakland, is closing next week after serving Pitt students and locals for more than four decades.

The announcement was made on the bar’s social media accounts Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts, and tears in our eyes, that we announce our retirement,” the statement posted on the bar’s Facebook page read.

Peter’s Pub opened in 1974, and was a mainstay in the community. It’s a place that holds many fond memories for its customers.

When news of the closure broke Wednesday, Pitt alumni were shocked and saddened – many taking to social media to say it was the end of an era. The hashtag “#H2Peters” started popping up on Twitter as well.

This is sad! Thanks for the great memories, I spent many Monday's at Peter's enjoying the 5 for $5!! 😢 🍻 — Lisa Yuhas (@slow_lizzy) May 17, 2018

Nooooo OMG!?! Wow has it been that long? OMG so glad I was able to stop by Oct 2016 one last time. Best wings, hands down. Always. Thank you for.all those years pic.twitter.com/jst1nA2hXn — Pitt Europe (@pitteurope) May 18, 2018

Whether it was a drink special, wing night, or taking loved ones to lunch, Peter’s Pub is a special place for former and current Pitt students, along with locals who enjoyed it just the same.

On the bar’s final day of operation May 25, there will be half-priced food and drinks all day, according to the Facebook post.

