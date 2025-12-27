Rare gold coin found in Salvation Army kettle in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Washington County hit its fundraising goal, thanks in part to a rare coin found hidden inside a dollar bill in one red kettle.

An anonymous person donated a rare Queen Elizabeth II gold coin, worth around $2,500, at Giant Eagle in Washington on Christmas Eve, the same day the Salvation Army’s campaign ends each year.

A local Salvation Army representative says they wouldn’t have reached their goal this year without the donation.

It’s not the first time rare coins have appeared in red kettles locally. For instance, in 2023, two coins were found — one in Washington and another in Zelienople. Two others were found in 2019 — one in Indiana and yet another in Zelienople.

Donations made through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign stay right here in Western Pennsylvania, helping struggling families with food, rent, utility assistance and more.

