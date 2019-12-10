  • Port Authority bus that ended up in sinkhole now back in service

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority bus that ended up in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh is now back in service.

    The Port Authority said the bus was damaged Oct. 28 when the road collapsed underneath it as it was stopped at a traffic light on 10th Street.

    Related Headlines

    Related >>> Crews make unexpected discovery during investigation into what caused downtown sinkhole

    The back of the bus fell into a 20-foot deep sinkhole and a crane was used to get it out.

    The bus was repaired and repainted and put back in rotation this weekend.

    The section of 10th Street remains closed.

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories