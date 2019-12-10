Port Authority bus that ended up in sinkhole now back in service

PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority bus that ended up in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh is now back in service.
The Port Authority said the bus was damaged Oct. 28 when the road collapsed underneath it as it was stopped at a traffic light on 10th Street.
The back of the bus fell into a 20-foot deep sinkhole and a crane was used to get it out.
The bus was repaired and repainted and put back in rotation this weekend.
The section of 10th Street remains closed.
