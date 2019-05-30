  • Port Authority, Delta Foundation reveal new Pittsburgh Pride bus

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus is now decked out in Pride colors.

    The Port Authority and Delta Foundation revealed it Wednesday.

    The goal is to provide a welcoming environment.

    The bus is also being used to promote Pittsburgh Pride, which takes place June 9.

