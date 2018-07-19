The Port Authority of Allegheny County has announced an expected completion date for repairs to its light-rail Blue Line Library route, which was heavily damaged by a storm a month ago.
The agency expects to restore service to the line by Sept. 1, according to a release.
Since the June 20 storm, crews have spent more than 8,000 hours replacing more than 1,100 tons of stone track support and installing around 800 tons of steel mesh baskets, the agency said.
The storm, which triggered flash flooding and landslides in several communities, left debris scattered across the line and washed out supports under portions of the tracks.
The line closed for three days until the Port Authority restored full service to the Blue Line South Hills Village branch and reopened part of the Library branch from Lytle to the city. Shuttle buses have been ferrying passengers to stops between Lytle and Library.
