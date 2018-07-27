Portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike scheduled to close overnight

NEW STANTON, Pa. - A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is scheduled to close in both directions starting Friday night.
The closure will be between the New Stanton Exit 75 and Breezewood Exit 161 and will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and last until around 6 a.m. Saturday with weather permitting.
During those seven hours, crews will be removing the original bridge that carried traffic on North Center Avenue over the Turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset. Drivers are currently using a temporary bridge until a permanent bridge is built.
Here are the recommended detours for motorists:
Eastbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange and be given this suggested detour:
- U.S. Route 119 North (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to I-99 South (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.
Westbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange and be given this suggested detour:
- U.S. Route 30 West (18.7 miles) to I-99 North (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 West (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 South (13.9). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.
