PITTSBURGH - Nevada officials have located a woman's remains in the desert outside Las Vegas that fit the description of a local woman reported missing.
We've been telling you about Jaime Feden and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. A man, John Chapman, has confessed to killing her.
But so far, he's not been charged with the murder.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Gabriella DeLuca talks with renowned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who said this is not going to be a quick process.
