BETHEL PARK, Pa. - John Chapman is behind bars facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, in connection with the disappearance of a Bethel Park woman who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.
A day after her family reported her missing, Chapman, 39, allegedly confessed to murdering Jaime Feden, 33, in a desert near Las Vegas.
After Chapman allegedly confessed to leaving her to die, Channel 11 spoke with family members to get a better understanding of the timeline that led to this point.
NOTE: This information is based on family's communication with Channel 11 reporters, along with a police criminal complaint that outlines what Chapman allegedly told officers. He has NOT been charged with homicide at this point and Feden's body has not officially been identified by police.
SEPTEMBER 15
- Jaime Feden is last seen by her family and friends in Bethel Park.
SEPTEMBER 18-22 (approximate dates)
- John Chapman tells his wife, Maureen -- who lives in Maryland -- he is going to Las Vegas in her truck for a work trip after visiting his aunt and uncle in Bethel Park.
SEPTEMBER 23
- Feden and Chapman arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada on Chapman’s premise that they are taking a trip.
SEPTEMBER 25
- Chapman convinces Feden to drive into the desert for a photo shoot. He binds Feden’s hands and feet with zip ties and ties her to a signpost. Chapman also duct tapes her mouth and nose, causing her to suffocate and die.
- Chapman then removes the tape, the zip ties and Feden’s clothing and leaves her near the signpost in Nevada before driving back to Bethel Park
OCTOBER 5
- The Las Vegas Sheriff's Office finds a woman dead in the desert, named "Jane Doe" because her remains are not identified.
- The body matches many of Feden's physical characteristics.
OCTOBER 7-13 (approximate dates)
- Chapman uses Feden’s cellphone to send messages to her family, pretending to be her.
- Her family grows increasingly worried, knowing her “tumultuous past” with Chapman.
OCTOBER 14
- Feden's friend calls Bethel Park police for a welfare check. Police find duct tape and zip ties in Feden's empty home.
- Police interview Feden's friend and learn Chapman texted her pretending to be Feden.
NOVEMBER 14
- Chapman calls Bethel Park police, giving false information about Feden's whereabouts.
- Feden's family reports her missing to Bethel Park police.
NOVEMBER 15
- Bethel Park police interview Chapman early Friday morning and he confesses to murdering her.
- Maureen says her husband calls her around 6 a.m. Friday and confesses to murdering Feden. “I killed her because I had to,” John Chapman says, according to Maureen.
- Chapman is arrested in connection with her disappearance, facing multiple charges -- including kidnapping. He is not, however, charged with homicide because police have not identified Feden's remains.
