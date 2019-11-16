0 Man tells police he drove Bethel Park woman to Las Vegas desert, suffocated her and left her to die

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - On 11 at 11, we are digging deeper into the admission police say Chapman gave them and the timeline of the crime.

A man is charged in the disappearance of a Bethel Park woman who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.

The family of Jaime Feden, 33, contacted police Thursday night to report her missing.

John Chapman, 39, is in custody and facing several charges, including kidnapping.

Chapman's family told Channel 11 he met Feden at either a high school or college for students with special educational needs and that he often had a lot of close friends. Police said Chapman would often stay at Feden's Bethel Park townhome. Channel 11 obtained the criminal complaint that said Chapman drove Feden to Las Vegas in late September, telling her they were taking a trip. At some point around September 25, according to court paperwork, Chapman convinced her to drive into the desert for a photo shoot. He allegedly told police he bound Feden's hands and feet with zip ties and tied her to a signpost. Chapman also allegedly duct taped her mouth and nose, causing her to suffocate and die, according to police. A criminal complaint says Chapman then removed the tape, the zip ties and Feden's clothing and left her near the signpost in Nevada before driving back to Bethel Park. According to police, while she was missing, the victim's family said someone reached out to them from her Facebook messenger account pretending to be her. Police said Chapman was on the other end. Chapman's stepmother told Channel 11 he is married to another woman and has been for about a year. His family thought he was going on a work trip to Las Vegas when the alleged incident happened. Allegheny County detectives have since contacted authorities in Las Vegas, who confirmed they found a woman's body matching many of Feden's physical characteristics. Detectives said they will be working with authorities in Nevada to positively identify the woman's remains. At this point, Chapman has not been charged with homicide. Police said if he is eventually charged, he will likely be extradited to Las Vegas.

