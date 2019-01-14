Proposal for natural gas drilling under local park concerns residents

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - People living in one North Hills community are trying to keep natural gas drilling out of a public park.
Franklin Park Borough Council is considering leasing Linbrook Park for fracking and many neighbors aren't happy.
"It hasnt been proven safe. Theres a lot of research out there suggesting that," said Thadeus Popovich, a resident.
Its expected to be another heated meeting on Monday night as residents get another chance to speak out on the proposal.
