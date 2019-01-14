  • Proposal for natural gas drilling under local park concerns residents

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - People living in one North Hills community are trying to keep natural gas drilling out of a public park.

    Franklin Park Borough Council is considering leasing Linbrook Park for fracking and many neighbors aren't happy.

    "It hasnt been proven safe. Theres a lot of research out there suggesting that," said Thadeus Popovich, a resident.

    Its expected to be another heated meeting on Monday night as residents get another chance to speak out on the proposal.

    Channel 11 will be at that meeting and have more on what leaders decide, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories