NEW YORK - Prosecutors have video of the McKeesport man accused of setting a Brooklyn, New York's rabbi home on fire, according to the New York Post.
Matthew Karelefsky pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and arson charges.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Three homes were damaged in the fire and 13 people were hurt.
According to police, Karelefsky had a vendetta against the rabbi.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Neighbors shocked by arrest of McKeesport man accused of targeting rabbi in Brooklyn house fire
Karelefsky was also captured on video a day earlier buying Kingsford charcoal that was used in the fire, according to the New York Post.
Karelefsky's next court hearing is in September.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter
- West Virginia man says he was bitten by copperhead while reaching under couch
- VIDEO: Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}