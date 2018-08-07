Prostitution sting nets 4 arrests in North Side

Channel 11 is learning more about a prostitution sting in a North Side business district on Monday night.
Police charged four people for soliciting or selling sex.
A year and half ago, Channel 11 told you about a prostitution sting in that same area. Today, Renee Wallace went back to talk to business owners to see if the problem has gotten worse or better, for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
