Protesters plan to gather just a few miles from where President Trump will be on Tuesday to oppose both his visit and the Shell cracker plant.
According to a release, the group will include environmental, social justice and labor activists.
They will march from the Beaver County Courthouse to the Beaver Greens Park at 1:30 p.m.
The group is arguing that the Shell plant will create too much pollution and won't offer the sustainable jobs the region needs.
