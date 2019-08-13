  • Protest planned for President Trump's visit to Beaver Co.

    Protesters plan to gather just a few miles from where President Trump will be on Tuesday to oppose both his visit and the Shell cracker plant.

    According to a release, the group will include environmental, social justice and labor activists.

    They will march from the Beaver County Courthouse to the Beaver Greens Park at 1:30 p.m.

    The group is arguing that the Shell plant will create too much pollution and won't offer the sustainable jobs the region needs.

