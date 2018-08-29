0 Public meetings being held to address proposal of countywide citizens' police review board

PITTSBURGH - A meeting is being held Wednesday night about police accountability.

The first of four public meetings is happening at the Hill House, addressing the proposal of a countywide citizens' police review board.

A lot of people have questions about how this would work, including opposing council members, and they're hoping to get answers.

Channel 11 obtained a copy of the letter sent to Allegheny County municipalities by the six county council members in opposition of a proposed county-wide citizen's police review board.

In it, they cite concerns about the proposal, including a lack of details.

“The county has no jurisdiction," said Sam DeMarco, councilman at large. "We have no basis in law to be able to oversee a jurisdiction over these municipal police forces.”

The proposed board would examine cases of alleged police misconduct among the more than 100 police departments in Allegheny County outside the city of Pittsburgh.

The idea came in the wake of the shooting death of Antwon Rose, an unarmed teenager shot and killed while running away from East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

"Quite frankly, I personally believe that this is a matter of politics here," DeMarco said. "This was driven by some folks that were upset about the Antwon Rose shooting and they're trying to use that as justification to try to get something done politically.”

“If need be, we can talk about the historical perspective: Mr. Jackson, Antwon Rose, Leon Ford,” said Dewitt Walkton, Allegheny County Councilman for District 10. "There are ... myriad ... instances that have occurred over the past years that warrant review.”

The proposal is still in its early stages, and opponents say they need more answers. Councilman DeWitt Walton – who introduced the resolution – agrees and hopes more feedback will come out of upcoming public meetings.

"This should not be considered anti-police, but an effort to ensure that transparency and integrity occurs through all of our work,” he said.

There are three more meetings planned.

The next one will be held Thursday at the Millvale Community Center.

