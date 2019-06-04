  • Public Paychecks: See how much Allegheny County's highest-paid employees make

    By: Ethan Lott – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Allegheny County had three employees earn more than $200,000 a year in 2018, in total compensation, including overtime.

    The Pittsburgh Business Times published its annual List of Highest-Paid Allegheny County Employees recently.

    The 50 highest-paid county employees took home $7.53 million in 2018.

    Here are the top five employees and their earnings:

    1. Karen Hacker, director of the Allegheny County Health Department ($221,790)
    2. Richard Mullen, Allegheny County Police lieutenant ($219,416)
    3. Karl Williams, Chief Medical Examiner for the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ($203,986)
    4. Jeffrey Korczyk, Allegheny County Police lieutenant ($196,279)
    5. Leo Olshinsky, Airport Authority Police sergeant ($182,261)

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

