Allegheny County had three employees earn more than $200,000 a year in 2018, in total compensation, including overtime.
The Pittsburgh Business Times published its annual List of Highest-Paid Allegheny County Employees recently.
The 50 highest-paid county employees took home $7.53 million in 2018.
Here are the top five employees and their earnings:
- Karen Hacker, director of the Allegheny County Health Department ($221,790)
- Richard Mullen, Allegheny County Police lieutenant ($219,416)
- Karl Williams, Chief Medical Examiner for the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ($203,986)
- Jeffrey Korczyk, Allegheny County Police lieutenant ($196,279)
- Leo Olshinsky, Airport Authority Police sergeant ($182,261)
Get the full list from the Pittsburgh Business Times.
