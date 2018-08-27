  • PWSA customers could see new fee added to water bills

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers could see a storm water fee added to their water bills in the near future.

    Fees would go into a fund for infrastructure projects that reduce runoff before entering the sewer system.

