  • Quaker Steak & Lube coming to PPG Paints Arena

    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A local chicken wing chain is coming to the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins in time for the start of the NHL season.

     Quaker Steak & Lube has reached an agreement with Aramark Corp., which holds the food concessions at PPG Paints Arena, to establish a new location within the Pittsburgh facility as well as FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, home of the Cleveland Browns.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories