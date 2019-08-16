PITTSBURGH - A local chicken wing chain is coming to the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins in time for the start of the NHL season.
Quaker Steak & Lube has reached an agreement with Aramark Corp., which holds the food concessions at PPG Paints Arena, to establish a new location within the Pittsburgh facility as well as FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, home of the Cleveland Browns.
