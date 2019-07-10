VICTORIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after a rabid bobcat attacked him Saturday outside his home in Venango County.
The man said he thought it was a cat under his porch and when he tried to rescue it, the bobcat lunged at him and injured his arm.
The same bobcat attacked a puppy just a few hours later.
Both the man and the puppy are now undergoing painful rabies shots.
WPXI's Renee Wallace is talking with the Pennsylvania Game Commission about to find out how this happened and if the victim's neighbors should be concerned - for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
