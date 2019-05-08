The Allegheny County Health Department said a raccoon brought to one of its facilities has tested positive for rabies.
ACHD officials said the animal was spotted along Spring Valley Road in Scott Township. The agency said it was a local animal control service that brought the animal in for testing.
ACHD said people need to steer clear of wild and stray animals and make sure your pets are up to date with vaccinations.
