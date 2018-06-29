  • Rabies warning issued for Upper St. Clair

    UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a rabies alert for people in Upper St. Clair.

    A raccoon from the area recently tested positive for the deadly virus.

    The Health Department warns residents to avoid stray animals.

    If you see an animal acting strangely, you are advised to contact Animal Control.

    Symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, excess salivation and muscle spasms.

    If you are bitten or scratched by an infected animal, clean the wound with soap and water and seek medical treatment.

