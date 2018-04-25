  • Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Allegheny County

    

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A dead raccoon in Bethel Park has tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County health Department confirmed.

    ACHD said the dead raccoon was killed by a dog near the 5500 block of Florida Avenue. The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.

    “All residents should avoid any kind of contact with wild or stray animals, especially those in the Bethel Park area where the rabid raccoon was located,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, Allegheny Health Department director. “If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.”

    Rabies is transmitted by animal bites and scratches and is often fatal when left untreated, the health department said.

    The raccoon is the second rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2018, officials said. The other rabid animal was also a raccoon.    

