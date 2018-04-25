BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A dead raccoon in Bethel Park has tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County health Department confirmed.
What else we've learned from the Allegheny Health Department, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
ACHD said the dead raccoon was killed by a dog near the 5500 block of Florida Avenue. The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.
RELATED: Raccoon killed by 2 dogs tests positive for rabies
“All residents should avoid any kind of contact with wild or stray animals, especially those in the Bethel Park area where the rabid raccoon was located,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, Allegheny Health Department director. “If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.”
ALERT: Dead raccoon in Bethel Park tested positive for rabies. Raccoon was killed by a dog on Florida Avenue. Be careful of any animals acting strange or threatening in that area.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 25, 2018
Rabies is transmitted by animal bites and scratches and is often fatal when left untreated, the health department said.
The raccoon is the second rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2018, officials said. The other rabid animal was also a raccoon.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘There's blood everywhere': Teen accused of premeditated murder of 11-year-old brother
- Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into his own hands
- Mother, daughter among 7 injured when car crashes into hair salon
- RAW VIDEO: Man Attacked by Bear and Bitten by Shark in One Year
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}