PITTSBURGH - The man authorities said was driving the SUV that Rahmael Holt jumped out of before killing New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw has been transferred to a different prison, according to our news partners at the Trib.
Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said Tavon Harper was transferred from the Westmoreland County Jail to Washington County "for his protection."
Harper testified in Holt's trial on Nov. 5., placing him in the SUV and saying he saw Holt carrying a .40 caliber handgun on the day of the shooting in 2017.
The Trib reports Harper is scheduled for trial on charges of fleeing police and possessing drugs early next month.
