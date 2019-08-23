PITTSBURGH - An Alabama man is traveling the country and mowing lawns - for free.
Rodney Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. The company provides free lawn care for people who are elderly, disabled, veterans or single mothers.
On Thursday, he cut the lawn of a Pittsburgh veteran and even got an assist from Pittsburgh police officers.
"My goal is to someday have all law enforcement to have one of the lawn mowers and use it as community," he said.
After leaving western Pennsylvania, Smith is heading to Ohio and Detroit.
