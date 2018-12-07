  • Repairs finished after water main break in Bethel Park

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - 6:22 P.M. UPDATE: Service has been fully restored, the company said.

    A water main break closed part of a road in Bethel Park Friday morning.

    The break was reported about 5:30 a.m. in a 12-inch line along Library Road, officials said.

    Library Road was closed to traffic in the 6000 block. One lane has since reopened.

    Emergency management officials said 75 to 100 customers were initially affected by the break. About 60 were without water as of 8 a.m.

    Repairs are not expected to be completed until about 8 p.m.

    Neil Armstrong Middle School in the Bethel Park School District is closed Friday because of the water main break.

