BETHEL PARK, Pa. - 6:22 P.M. UPDATE: Service has been fully restored, the company said.
A water main break closed part of a road in Bethel Park Friday morning.
The break was reported about 5:30 a.m. in a 12-inch line along Library Road, officials said.
Library Road was closed to traffic in the 6000 block. One lane has since reopened.
Emergency management officials said 75 to 100 customers were initially affected by the break. About 60 were without water as of 8 a.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Crews have shut off the water to a 12 inch line that burst on Library Road in Bethel Park. The road is still blocked off. pic.twitter.com/m8pjwi1cgC— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) December 7, 2018
Repairs are not expected to be completed until about 8 p.m.
Neil Armstrong Middle School in the Bethel Park School District is closed Friday because of the water main break.
BREAKING NEWS: Water Main Break has Shut Down Library Road in the area of Logan Road. Use Stoltz Road as an Alternate Roure. Also - NO CLASS FOR NEIL ARMSTRING MIDDLE SCHOOL Due to the Water Main Break. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/fejAzqzZ74— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 7, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- PHOTOS: Dozens arrested during drug sweep in Mon Valley
- Police release names of 32 arrested in Mon Valley drug sweep
- Police investigating telephone bomb threat at CNN offices
- VIDEO: OSU Installs Bacon Vending Machine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}