PITTSBURGH - More African American women live in poverty in Pittsburgh than 85% of other cities in the United States, according to a report by Pittsburgh's Gender Equity Commission.
The chairman of the Black Political Empowerment Project cited the report released last month and urged local leaders to act.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke will have a live report with the changes local leaders say need to be made, on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo charged with assault after incident with girlfriend
- Road closures, security measures announced ahead of President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh
- DUI driver arrested after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing into cars, police say
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}