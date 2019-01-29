Residents calling on state officials to fix road riddled with potholes, partially collapsing

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Residents on a Westmoreland County road are calling on state officials to make much-needed repairs.
Those who live and drive on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township say it’s littered with potholes and portions of the road are collapsing.
PennDOT said a portion of Guffey Road fell off on New Year’s Day, leading to a garbage truck falling into a nearby creek.
What’s being done to fix that section of the road and the answers 11 Investigates is getting from PennDOT on when the whole road could be repaired on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}