Residents install cameras after car break-ins, catch thieves on video

A Beaver County neighborhood is fighting back against a rash of car break-ins with technology.
Several residents in a four-block area of Rochester have installed security cameras outside their homes after losing property to thieves one too many times.
Amy Marcinkiewicz talks to those residents, and shows you footage of the suspects, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
