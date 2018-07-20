  • Residents say one lane of bridge closed for months, no construction seen

    Updated:

    WILMERDING, Pa. - What’s happening on the Patton Street Bridge in Wilmerding?

    Residents and business owners tell Channel 11 one lane of the bridge has been closed to traffic for months, but they haven’t seen any construction.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is working to find out who is responsible for making repairs and what exactly needs to done.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories