Thousands of customers without power amid strong storms in Pittsburgh area

Thousands of customers are without power amid strong storms in the Pittsburgh area.

As of 6:30 p.m., Duquesne Light Co. reports close to 3,000 customers impacted by outages.

Nearly 2,000 of those are in the 15239 area code, primarily covering Plum Borough.

West Penn Power reports more than 7,700 customers without electricity in our local counties.

More than 4,400 of those are in Westmoreland County, and more than 1,000 are in Indiana County.

