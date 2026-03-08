Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail, investigation underway

PITTSBURGH — An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail died on Saturday.

Jail officials say an internal review will be done following the inmate’s death, as is standard practice. County police have started their own investigation.

A medical emergency was declared around 2:42 p.m.

The inmate, a 38-year-old man, received emergency treatment until medics arrived, officials say. He was declared dead around 3:13 p.m.

The inmate’s family has been notified.

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner will release the inmate’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death.

