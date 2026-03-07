Cranberry restaurant considered ‘out of compliance’ after inspection

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A Cranberry restaurant was found to be “out of compliance” during a recent inspection.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture conducted a regular, annual inspection at Juniper Grill on March 4. A report issued after the inspection states five violations were found.

Per the report, two identified violations were considered repeat issues: a slicer blade guard with food residue and non-food contact surfaces accumulating dirt, grease and debris.

Other violations found include employees not wearing proper hair restraints while on the cook line, plastic utensils used for cooking that were warped from heat and missing or damaged floor grout between tiles.

The report stated the violations should be corrected by March 10, although the floor may need to be repaired over time.

Juniper Grill’s license cannot be renewed until it is again compliant with regulations, and the facility could face inspection fees if a second or third follow-up is necessary to reach compliance.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the restaurant would be reinspected.

