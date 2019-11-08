  • Retired Pittsburgh priest found guilty of multiple charges in child sex abuse case

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh priest accused of sexual abuse was found guilty of multiple charges in the case.

    Rev. Hugh Lang, 88, had been accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2001 while serving as pastor of St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. 

    More than a year after the Diocese of Pittsburgh received the allegation, Lang was found guilty of indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of a minor – which are all misdemeanors -- on Friday.

    However, Lang was found not guilty of the felony charges in the case.

