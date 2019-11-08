PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh priest accused of sexual abuse was found guilty of multiple charges in the case.
Rev. Hugh Lang, 88, had been accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2001 while serving as pastor of St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 priests placed on administrative leave following sex abuse allegations
More than a year after the Diocese of Pittsburgh received the allegation, Lang was found guilty of indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of a minor – which are all misdemeanors -- on Friday.
What to do if you're a victim of child sexual abuse
However, Lang was found not guilty of the felony charges in the case.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke was in the courtroom as the verdict was read. She'll have a LIVE report – on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person flown to hospital with fractured skull after robbery at off-campus Slippery Rock apartment
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break
- RAW VIDEO: Snow covering roads in Cranberry Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}