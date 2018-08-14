  • What to do if you're a victim of child sexual abuse

    With Tuesday's release of a nearly 900-page report from the grand jury into allegations of child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania Catholic churches, here is a list of resources for those looking for help.

    • Childline: 1-800-932-0313
    • Pittsburgh Diocese Abuse Hotline: 1-888-808-1235
    • SNAP Support Line: 1-877-762-7432
    • Pa. Attorney General's Office Hotline: 888-538-8541

    SNAP support groups are also available in the following locations:

    • Monday, Aug. 20 -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. meeting at Carnegie Library-Southside Branch, Pittsburgh
    • Tuesday, Aug. 21 -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blasco Memorial Library, 160 East Front Street, Erie
    • Monday, Aug. 20 -- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at McCormick Riverfront Library, 101 Walnut Street, Harrisburg
    • Tuesday, Aug. 21 -- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Allentown Public Library, 1210 Hamilton Street, Allentown
    • Mon., Aug. 20 -- 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine Street, Scranton

