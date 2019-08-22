Dave Klasnick, a long-time executive vice president at PNC Wealth Management, died Tuesday night after quietly battling cancer. Klasnick had retired from PNC but remained very active in the business community.
To Sy Holzer, who retired as PNC's Pittsburgh regional president almost three years ago, Klasnick was a colleague for four decades.
To Audrey Russo, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, Klasnick was a "trusted confidant," a partner in running the finance committee and forging connections in the community.
To Mario Lemieux, hockey legend and Pittsburgh Penguins owner, Klasnick was a champion of the sport.
All three considered him a close friend and were stunned by the abruptness of his passing.
