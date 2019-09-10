PITTSBURGH - EQT Corp. CEO Toby Z. Rice told employees Tuesday the company was "taking the difficult but necessary step of reducing our workforce" as the Pittsburgh-based natural gas driller carries out the next phase of its transformation plan.
About 200 employees out of the company's more than 800 workers are being laid off Tuesday. Rice said in a memo sent to all employees Tuesday and obtained by the Pittsburgh Business Times that HR representatives would be working with the impacted employees and their severance packages and going through the process as quickly as possible. EQT declined comment on the memo.
"I'd like to thank you all for your patience and dedication in this recent period of uncertainty," Rice wrote. "I fully understand that these changes are unsettling, but I firmly believe this is a step we must take if we are to turn the company around and succeed."
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person hit by vehicle on Route 48, road closed
- Man smells smoke, gets himself and two children out of Pittsburgh home
- Police: Football fan threatened New England Patriots for signing Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}