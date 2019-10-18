  • School bus involved in crash in Richland Township

    RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that involved a school bus and one other vehicle in Richland Township.

    There were not any reported injuries from the bus, but for a while there were wires hanging on top of the bus.

    The other vehicle involved, a black SUV, was on its side when Chopper 11 arrived on the scene. County officials said no one from the SUV was injured.

    The crash happened on Gibsonia Road just after 4 p.m. The road is currently closed between Clearview and South Montour roads.

