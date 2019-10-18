RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that involved a school bus and one other vehicle in Richland Township.
There were not any reported injuries from the bus, but for a while there were wires hanging on top of the bus.
The other vehicle involved, a black SUV, was on its side when Chopper 11 arrived on the scene. County officials said no one from the SUV was injured.
Richland: Vehicle crash/downed power lines - 3600 block Gibsonia Rd - Single vehicle roll over into a pole. Power lines from the accident came down on an occupied school bus. There are no injuries in either the car or bus. Gibsonia Rd closed between Clearview Rd & S Montour Rd.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 18, 2019
The crash happened on Gibsonia Road just after 4 p.m. The road is currently closed between Clearview and South Montour roads.
