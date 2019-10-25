PITTSBURGH - Riverbend Foods LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, according to court documents.
The filing puts the total value of the claims at between $10 million and $50 million, with a long list of creditors in a move that's been anticipated, given a docket list of lawsuits by vendors claiming unpaid bills by the operator.
Pittsburgh Business Times
