  Riverbend Foods files for Chapter 11

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Riverbend Foods LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

    The filing puts the total value of the claims at between $10 million and $50 million, with a long list of creditors in a move that's been anticipated, given a docket list of lawsuits by vendors claiming unpaid bills by the operator.

